Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $208.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.35. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

