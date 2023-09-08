Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $697,296,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $825.26 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $652.64 and a one year high of $847.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $770.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

