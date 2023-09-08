Nwam LLC Sells 101 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,436.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,250.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,243.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,448.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

