Nwam LLC Sells 9,274 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

