Nwam LLC Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

