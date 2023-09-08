Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.16

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 1079054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.26.

Oatly Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.14 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,208,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,718,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,356,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 567.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,995,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,214 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

