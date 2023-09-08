On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by Eisler Capital US LLC

Eisler Capital US LLC boosted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. ON comprises about 0.5% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,099,000 after buying an additional 2,223,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after buying an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 1,189.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,383,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,985,000 after buying an additional 1,138,926 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Williams Trading lowered shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

