Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of ONCT opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
