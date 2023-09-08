Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

