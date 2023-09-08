Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $532,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

