Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 218,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 579,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $834,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on A shares. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

