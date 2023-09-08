Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 745.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

