Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,249 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at SBA Communications
In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Stock Up 1.5 %
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.