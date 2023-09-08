Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,680 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

