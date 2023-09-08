Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,680 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 593,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,552,000 after acquiring an additional 359,315 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $107.73 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.77.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

