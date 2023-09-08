Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,230 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Westlake were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Westlake by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Westlake by 96.5% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 1,667.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 312,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after buying an additional 294,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $138.39.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

