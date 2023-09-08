OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Stock Position Reduced by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,100 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of OPY Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHAA. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $2,795,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHAA opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the healthcare and healthcare related industries.

