Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $185,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $124.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $338.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.