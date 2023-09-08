Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.87. 65,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 219,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Citigroup increased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is -97.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,815,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,422 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

