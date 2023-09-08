Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.63. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$16.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Pason Systems had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of C$84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.340824 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

