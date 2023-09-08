Paul Griscom Sells 1,212 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $14,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at $179,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, July 10th, Paul Griscom sold 338 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $5,391.10.

On Friday, June 16th, Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60.

Macy’s Price Performance

M stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

