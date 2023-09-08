PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 5%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.76. 298,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,629,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBF

PBF Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.