Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 5.1%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 211,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 747,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

