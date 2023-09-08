Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,713 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in TLGY Acquisition were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. CSS LLC IL grew its position in TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

TLGY opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

TLGY Acquisition Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

