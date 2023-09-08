Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PHP Ventures Acquisition worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $159,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,533,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PHP Ventures Acquisition alerts:

PHP Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PPHP stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHP Ventures Acquisition

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 21,179 shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $232,121.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.