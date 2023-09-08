Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRON. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 329,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 79,196 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 205,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $2,985,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TRON opened at $10.95 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

