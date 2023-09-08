Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 4.04% of Digital Health Acquisition worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,172,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,416,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 129,196 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $750,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHAC stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

