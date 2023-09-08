Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Investment by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 285.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 192,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Investment by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 519,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 129,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FICV opened at $10.42 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.02.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

