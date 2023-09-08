Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter worth $285,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000.
Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Price Performance
Shares of TBMCU stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.19.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.