Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter worth $285,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Price Performance

Shares of TBMCU stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.19.

