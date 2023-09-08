Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $506,000 in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CETU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cetus Capital Acquisition alerts:

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

CETU opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CETU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cetus Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cetus Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.