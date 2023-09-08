Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $123,000 Investment in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVR)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 930,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMVR opened at $0.17 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

