Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $154,000 Investment in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRLW. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter worth $101,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

ISRLW stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15. Israel Acquisitions Corp has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.26.

Israel Acquisitions Profile

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

