Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 126,353 Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 126,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Jupiter Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAQC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 767,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 314,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JAQC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Jupiter Acquisition Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.