Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191,972 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 35,750.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

