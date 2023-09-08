Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 170,000 Shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOR opened at $10.85 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

