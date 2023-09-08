Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 1,830,607 Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Free Report) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830,607 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.32% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 94,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NYSE FSNB opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.