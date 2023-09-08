Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 382,184 Shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,184 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,853,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATP stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

