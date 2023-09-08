Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 516,182 Shares of SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,182 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.51% of SEP Acquisition worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SEP Acquisition by 1,808.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SEP Acquisition by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.
SEP Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:MEAC opened at $10.95 on Friday. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.
About SEP Acquisition
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
