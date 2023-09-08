Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Sagaliam Acquisition worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the third quarter worth $457,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition by 141.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 493,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGA opened at $11.25 on Friday. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify target business in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

