Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jeffrey Quartermaine acquired 2,394,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,537,990.61 ($2,927,735.88).
About Perseus Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perseus Mining
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 7 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks with Exposure to the Multibillion Dollar Pickleball Boom
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 Dividend Kings Poised to Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.