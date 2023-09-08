Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Quartermaine acquired 2,394,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,537,990.61 ($2,927,735.88).

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

