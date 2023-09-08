Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Down 12.5%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 943,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 686,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
Petrel Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.29.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Petrel Resources
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 Dividend Kings Poised to Outperform the Market
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.