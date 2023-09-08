Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,100,172. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

