Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.57

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 6958263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

