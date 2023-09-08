Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Photronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51-0.59 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 269.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Photronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Photronics by 19.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PLAB. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

