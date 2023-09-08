Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51-0.59 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

PLAB stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAB. Northland Securities raised their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

