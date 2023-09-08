Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Polaris

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $107.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.68. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.