POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Trading Up 2.8%

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.47 and last traded at $109.25. Approximately 4,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 294,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get POSCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PKX

POSCO Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 6.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.