PotCoin (POT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.19

PotCoin (POT) traded 115.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $24.19 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00242090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

