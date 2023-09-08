Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.49 and last traded at $174.49. 7,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average is $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $883.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.81 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.