Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average is $133.86. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Commerce Bank grew its position in Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Progressive by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

