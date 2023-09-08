ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $62.14.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

